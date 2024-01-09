Vietjet adds four aircraft to serve passengers during Lunar New Year
Vietjet has received four wet-leased aircraft to expand its fleet of 103 aircraft, offering more flying opportunities for passengers at affordable prices to serve the traveling demands of people during the peak season.
A Vietjet Air aircraft (Source: Vietjet Air)HCM City (VNA) - Vietjet has received four wet-leased aircraft to expand its fleet of 103 aircraft, offering more flying opportunities for passengers at affordable prices to serve the traveling demands of people during the peak season.
With the support of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and other authorities, Vietjet has quickly added four aircraft in its fleet ahead of the peak period to operate passengers on domestic and international routes.
Especially, passengers flying with Vietjet during this time will receive attractive benefits with international tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from now until February 10, 2024, and a special golden week offering with a 20% discount on Business and SkyBoss tickets. Vietjet offers passengers chances to enjoy convenient and cost-saving flights during the Tet holiday season, not only for family reunion but also for travelling across Vietnam and the world.
Flying with Vietjet on the spring flights with full of happiness on modern aircraft, experiencing delicious and hot Vietnamese Tet meals including Chung cake, steamed rice, or Pho Thin, Banh mi, as well as international cuisine served by friendly and professional flight crews.
To help passengers have a pleasant flight experience during the Tet holiday season, Vietjet has also added check-in kiosks in airports and encouraged passengers to complete online check-in procedures for time saving at the counter and direct pressure reducing at the airport.
Vietjet has received four wet-leased aircraft to expand its fleet of 103 aircraft, offering more flying opportunities for passengers at affordable prices. (Source: Vietjet Air)The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.