Travel Hanoi honoured in two categories of TripAdvisor’s leading awards Hanoi has been honoured in two categories of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2023 by TripAdvisor – the world's largest travel guidance platform.

Videos Vietnam - World’s leading heritage destination Not just captivating tourists with the natural beauty of its mountains, forests, and islands, Vietnam’s rich heritage also appeals to many visitors. Cultural heritage tourism has been identified as one of the leading offerings contributing to Vietnam’s tourism brand.

Destinations Exploring Quang Binh’s Tu Lan Cave The People’s Committee of Quang Binh province has recently approved the Tu Lan Cave exploration tourism project in Minh Hoa district’s Tu Lan forest area. The project will receive investment of 25 billion VND (more than 1 million USD) and is expected to cater to 10,000-12,000 domestic and foreign tourists each year.