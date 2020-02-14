The Da Nang – New Delhi and Hanoi – Mumbai routes will be operated from May 14, 2020, with the frequency of five return flights per week and three ones respectively.



Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai route will be put into operation from May 14, 2020 with five flights and three flights per week, respectively, while the Ho Chi Minh City – Mumbai route will offer four return flights per week from May 15.



The Ho Chi Minh City – New Delhi and Hanoi – New Delhi routes are serving four return flights and three ones per week, respectively./.

VNA