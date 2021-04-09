Vietjet to join hands with Hanoi to stimulate tourism
Responding to the domestic tourism stimulus programme of the Hanoi People's Committee, Vietjet will participate in the “Hanoi tourism stimulating and introducing the culinary culture festival 2021” for three days from April 16 to April 18 at Hoan Kiem Lake area.
Passengers pose for a photo with a stewardess of Vietjet Air (Photo: Photo courtesy of the carrier)HCM City (VNA) - Responding to the domestic tourism stimulus programme of the Hanoi People's Committee, Vietjet will participate in the “Hanoi tourism stimulating and introducing the culinary culture festival 2021” for three days from April 16 to April 18 at Hoan Kiem Lake area.
Accordingly, Vietjet offers attractive promotional fares from only 39,000 VND, excluding taxes and fees, for travel company partners, applied to all flights connecting the capital city with famous tourist destinations across the country such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Thanh Hoa and Da Nang. The flight time applies from April 19 to May 18, 2021 and August 10 to December 23, 2021, excluding national holidays.
An aircraft of Vietjet Air (Photo courtesy of the carrier)
Within this event, Vietjet’s attractive products and services associated with provinces and cities across the country will be introduced to the people of the capital city and tourists along with activities stimulating tourism, introducing culinary culture of Hanoi.
The festival to stimulate tourism and introduce the culinary culture of Hanoi in 2021 is held in response to the domestic tourism stimulus program launched by the government with the slogan "Vietnamese People Travel Vietnam”, contributing to the recovery of domestic tourism and promoting economic activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.