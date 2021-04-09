Destinations Ghositaram pagoda in Bac Lieu province As a unique cultural destination in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, Ghositaram pagoda is considered to be a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.

Travel Vinh Phuc pagoda solemn in East Sea Vinh Phuc pagoda on Phan Vinh A island within Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago is a spiritual destination for soldiers and residents in Truong Sa island district.

Travel Opening ceremony of 2021 National Tourism Year slated for April 20 A highlight of the 2021 National Tourism Year will be the opening ceremony slated for April 20, which is expected to see the participation of about 2,000 guests and 7,600 local people and visitors, heard a press conference on the event held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 6.

Travel Ninh Binh works to ensure safety for opening of National Tourism Year 2021 The organising board for the National Tourism Year 2021 of Ninh Binh province convened a meeting on April 5 to decide on the final plan and discuss related preparations for the opening ceremony slated for late April.