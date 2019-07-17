Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 14:47:04

Politics

Vietnam – active and proactive member of ASEAN

Over the past 24 years, Vietnam has actively participated in many activities to promote unity, cooperation and position of ASEAN in the international arena.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

65th anniversary of Geneva agreement

65th anniversary of Geneva agreement

24 years of normalisation of Vietnam – US relations

24 years of normalisation of Vietnam – US relations

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese counterpart

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese counterpart

Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties

Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties

Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Vice President active in Switzerland

Vice President active in Switzerland

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Others