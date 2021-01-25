Vietnam Airlines performs nearly 30 flights on Jan 24 serving 13th Party Congress
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines operated nearly 30 flights on January 24 to carry nearly 400 delegates attending the 13th National Party Congress.
Vietnam Airlines performs nearly 30 flights on Jan 24 serving 13th Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines operated nearly 30 flights on January 24 to carry nearly 400 delegates attending the 13th National Party Congress.
This was the peak day during the period from January 20 to January 25 when the airline transported Congress delegates to Hanoi for the big event.
Vietnam Airlines has concentrated resources, including modern aircraft and experienced and skilled personnel, to well perform the task of transporting delegates and ensure safety during the process.
The airline built flight schedules in accordance with the traveling needs of delegations, as well as scenarios and plans to ensure the highest efficiency of its service.
The airline builds flight schedules in accordance with the traveling needs of delegations, as well as scenarios and plans to ensure the highest efficiency of its service (Photo: VNA)
On the occasion, Vietnam Airlines has prepared 10,000 standard masks decorated with the Party’s flag for the delegates attending the Congress.
To ensure absolute flight safety, Vietnam Airlines also strictly abides by security regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Previously, CAAV issued a decision requesting aviation security control be raised to Level 1. Accordingly, aviation security control measures will be enhanced at all units in the sector, including airport authorities, airports, aviation service providers, air traffic service suppliers, Vietnamese airlines, and foreign carriers operating in Vietnam./.