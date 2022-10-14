In July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics also revealed that Vietnam was among the top 10 most popular destinations for Australian travelers in July, with more than 18,500 Australians visiting the Southeast Asian country in the month.

Before the COVID-19 broke out in 2019, Australia was the ninth biggest source of tourists to Vietnam, with about 383,000.

After both countries reopened their borders, the number of Australian visitors to Vietnam has risen considerably.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said Vietnam welcomed over 1.8 million foreign tourists in the nine-month period, of which 1.2 million were recorded in the third quarter of this year, 2.5 times the figure in the previous quarter./.

VNA