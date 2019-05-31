Vietnam is ranked among the top 7 cheapest coastal countries for retirees to put their legs up, with its more than 3,000km of coastline. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is included in the top seven cheapest countries for retirees, with its more than 3,000km of coastline.Vietnam is one of the best beach destinations in the world for retirees this year, according to International Living’s report, an Ireland-based publishing company that writes about retiring overseas, and Panama-based travel magazine Live and Invest Overseas.Cua Dai beach in the central city of Hoi An, Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa province, and Long beach in Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island are the three most affordable beaches on the earth, according to Travel Bird, a Netherlands-based travel site.For retirees looking for a place for long-term stays at a lower cost of living, Vietnam is a dream retirement destination with many places where a couple can live for less than 1,000 USD a month.Panama tops the list this year, followed by Portugal and Costa Rica. The rest of the top 10 are Indonesia, Malaysia, Ecuador, Thailand, Brazil and Spain.-VNA