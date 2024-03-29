At the regular meeting of the Asia Pacific Group on March 28 (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has assumed the Chairmanship of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) at the UN for April.



The handover ceremony took place at the group's regular meeting on March 28.



As chair of the 53-member regional group, Vietnam will be responsible for providing information and coordinating the APG's candidacies for positions at the UN. At the same time, Vietnam will preside over the settlement of arising issues or disagreements between countries in the group. It will also represent and express the group's common stance at several UN meetings.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Giang affirmed that Vietnam will cooperate closely with members of the group and strive to fulfil its work well./.