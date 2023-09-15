Environment Meeting reviews decade-long implementation of resolution on natural resources management Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 13 chaired the second meeting of the steering committee for summarising the 10-year implementation of the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW on natural resources management.

Environment Method of greenhouse gas emission reporting for steel industry under discussion A training workshop on methods of inventory, mitigation, and greenhouse gas emission reporting for steel businesses was jointly organised by the International Finance Corporation and the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA) in Hanoi on September 12, gathering representatives from nearly 60 steel-producing firms.

Environment Vietnam aims to ensure national water resource security Climate change has and is deeply affecting Vietnam's water resources, changing the water cycle in nature and causing extreme phenomena such as flooding, drought, and saline intrusion, thus prompting the urgent need for strengthening management of water resources.

Environment Quang Binh works to save Saola from brink of extinction Authorities of the central province of Quang Binh are embarking on activities to save Saola, one of the rarest and most threatened mammals on the planet, from the brink of extinction.