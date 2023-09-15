Vietnam, Belgium’s Flanders cooperate toward buidling climate-resilient cities
A networking event on building cities that are economically sustainable and climate-resilient between Vietnam and the Flemish Region of Belgium (or Flanders) took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.
The event, co-organized by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) and the Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), was an opportunity for Vietnamese and Belgian enterprises to meet, interact, and form partnerships in sectors of Belgium’s strength such as smart construction, renewable energy, and a circular economy.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Belgium has transformed from purely humanitarian cooperation to an increasingly effective economic partnership over the past five decades. Belgium runs 89 active projects worth nearly 1.1 billion USD in Vietnam, of which 43 valued at almost 9.5 million USD are located in HCM City.
For the Vietnamese southern metropolis, the European nation is one of its key trade and investment partners. Between 2015 and now, both sides have implemented numerous practical projects in seaport development, agriculture, health, and social development. Their import-export turnover reached nearly 400 million USD in the first seven months of 2023.
Chau went on to note that the city and Flanders signed a memorandum of understanding in December 2016 on agricultural cooperation. This is an important foundation for enhancing their collaboration in high-tech and sustainable farming. The pact has paved the way for joint works in other areas like building sustainable urban areas capable of adapting to climate change.
At the workshop, towards a goal of creating green, nature-friendly, and smart urban areas, foreign experts proposed various solutions such as appropriate urban planning based on population density, sustainable construction techniques, flood prevention measures, and more.
Steven Petit, the creative director of the Belgian-based Omgeving company specializing in architecture and urban planning, said that in large cities like HCM City, there are numerous challenges posed by climate change. To adapt, it is necessary to design urban areas with a focus on nature, which may include creating water zones within the city to provide green environments for the residents./.