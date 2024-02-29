At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area took place in the Lao southern province of Attapeu on February 29, as part of the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on the CLV Development Triangle Area underway from February 26-March 1.

The event was co-chaired by Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongphan Savanphet, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong, and Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Commerce and Head of the CLV SOM for Cambodia Peng Sovicheat, with representatives from the three countries’ ministries, agencies and authorities from 13 provinces, including Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Binh Phuoc of Vietnam; Sekong, Attapeu, Salavan and Champasak of Laos; and Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, Mondul Kiri, and Kratie of Cambodia taking part.

Delegates were briefed on the outcomes of the meetings of the four sub-committees on economy, security-foreign affairs, socio-environment, and local authorities; and activities related to the JCC. They also heard reports on the outcomes of the 13th Conference on Trade, Investment and Tourism Promotion and the 9th CLV Youth Forum.

The meeting later considered and approved the scheduled programme and agenda of the JCC’s 13th Meeting, along with the SOM report, and recommendations and draft report.

In his address, Deputy Minister Phuong highlighted joint activities among the three countries over the past 25 years that have contributed to their relatively high economic growth. National defence and security have been maintained, contributing to building a borderline of peace, stability, friendship, and mutual development.

Cambodian, Lao and Vietnamese officials (Photo: VNA)

However, he pointed to the slow formulation of specific policies, programmes and cooperation plans as hinderances to materialising the full collaboration potential. This requires the three countries to make concerted efforts and come up with more comprehensive solutions to make a breakthrough in regional cooperation agreements, he said.

The outcomes of the SOM meeting will be reported to the JCC’s 13th Meeting on March 1./.