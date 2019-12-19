Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drill
Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich and General Samdech Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Cambodia attend the flag salute ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The drill is to implement a protocol on search and rescue cooperation in mainland border area signed between the two defence ministries on July 20, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
It is also a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activity within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)
The drill focuses on the establishment and operation of a joint command post, response to chemical incidents and disasters, and post-disaster recovery (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese military rescue force rescue supposed victims during the exercise (Photo: VNA)
The command centre for rescue operations at exercise (Photo: VNA)
Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich at a hand-over ceremony of 10 VSN-1500 boats manufactured by Vietnam and 40 pulling machines Yamaha 40cv to the Cambodian counterpart (Photo:VNA)
Defence Ministers of Vietnam and Cambodia sign a document to hand over the Vietnam – Cambodia friendship health care centre in Chantrea district (Photo: VNA)
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An grows a souvenir tree at the Vietnam – Cambodia friendship health care centre in Chantrea district (Photo: VNA)
