Health No COVID-19 infections documented on March 11 morning Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases receives aid to serve COVID-19 treatment Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper in conjunction with the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association on March 10 presented medical equipment worth 6.5 billion VND (282,600 USD) to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases to serve its treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Health Three new COVID-19 cases reported on March 10 afternoon Vietnam confirmed three more COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 10, including two imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Hanoi to test 4,000 people at risk of contracting COVID-19 About 4,000 people who work in industrial zones, coach stations, restaurants, or live in apartment buildings that accommodate many foreigners in Hanoi will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by March 19.