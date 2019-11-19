Vietnam deploys peacekeepers to serve in South Sudan
29 staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 leave for South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping mission, November 19 (Photo: VNA)
The first batch of the staff of the hospital to South Sudan are transported on a C-17A Globemaster III (Photo: VNA)
C-17A Globemaster III is the biggest aircraft that Australia sent to Vietnam to help transport the peacekeepers (Photo: VNA)
The rest of the 63 members of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 will fly to South Sudan on November 26, along with 60 tonnes of supplies and equipment of the hospital. In the photo: The first batch of the staff of the hospital leave for South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
Rear Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh (L), Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, bids farewell to soldiers who will leave for South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
Captain Nguyen Van Quynh bids farewell to his relatives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi before leaving for mission in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers of the hospital will accomplish their mission of ensuring health care for UN peacekeepers in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
They will also join defence foreign affairs and serve as medical care-givers to locals (Photo: VNA)