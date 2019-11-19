Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnam deploys peacekeepers to serve in South Sudan

The Ministry of Defence on November 19 held a ceremony to send 29 staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 to South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping mission.
  • 29 staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 leave for South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping mission, November 19 (Photo: VNA)

  • The first batch of the staff of the hospital to South Sudan are transported on a C-17A Globemaster III (Photo: VNA)

  • C-17A Globemaster III is the biggest aircraft that Australia sent to Vietnam to help transport the peacekeepers (Photo: VNA)

  • The rest of the 63 members of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 will fly to South Sudan on November 26, along with 60 tonnes of supplies and equipment of the hospital. In the photo: The first batch of the staff of the hospital leave for South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

  • Rear Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh (L), Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, bids farewell to soldiers who will leave for South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

  •  Captain Nguyen Van Quynh bids farewell to his relatives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi before leaving for mission in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

  • Officers and soldiers of the hospital will accomplish their mission of ensuring health care for UN peacekeepers in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

  • They will also join defence foreign affairs and serve as medical care-givers to locals (Photo: VNA)

