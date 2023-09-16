Under the theme “Embracing Constraints”, the annual event aims to seek and honour outstanding products and designers in practical fields that serve human’s everyday life.

It will feature a series of events such as displays, seminars, and shows, aiming to stimulate the development of the cultural and innovative designs.

VNA

Highlights of this year’s event will be a Design Fair Vietnam fair which is expected to connect designers, manufacturers and businesses to bring well-designed products to the market and a Design of the Year award ceremony to honor outstanding designs./.