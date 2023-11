Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The total elimination of nuclear weapons is the common interest of humankind and requires efforts and political determination of all countries, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations , stressed at the second meeting of state parties to the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).Addressing the meeting, which is taking place in New York from November 27 to December 1, Giang said international security is facing many serious challenges and expressed his concern over the level of destruction and humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons.The ambassador emphasised the need to enhance strategic trust, in which the key is to promote the compliance with basic principles of international law and the UN Charter, and strengthen international mechanisms on disarmament and counter-proliferation.