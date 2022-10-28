Business Algerian province wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam in different fields The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Vietnam and learn from the country’s experience in such areas as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

Business Kien Giang province’s aquaculture output increases The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang hopes to harvest at least 86,000 tonnes of aquatic products from aquaculture from now through year end to take the output for the year to 315,000 tonnes.

Business Vietnamese firms attend agri-food tech, franchising expos in Singapore Vietnamese businesses and brands are taking part in Agri-food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA) and Franchising and Licensing Asia (FLA) underway in Singapore from October 26-29.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on October 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on October 28, unchanged from the previous day.