Vietnam further affirms role and position in international arena

Vietnam officially joined the UN on September 20, 1977. In the 45 years since, it has remained a proactive member making practical contributions to the organisation’s activities with extensive and effective participation in many fields while fulfilling its own requirements and interests in each period. This has enhanced and affirmed Vietnam’s role, position, and reputation in the organisation.
  • Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, leads a Vietnamese delegation attending the 51st Regular Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, September 12. (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets President of the 76th UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid in New York, May 16. (Photo: VNA)

  • Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence (second from right), hands over a Decision from the President assigning three officers to take on duties at the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, October 2020. (Photo: VNA)

  • Officers and soldiers from the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 bid farewell to their families and comrades as they depart for the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, November 26, 2019.(Photo: VNA)

  • The first 32 doctors from a total of 63 at Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 1 arrive in the South Sudan capital Juba, commencing their duty in the UN peacekeeping mission in the nation, October 2, 2019. (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh addresses a general debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York with the theme “Focusing on the People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet”, September 22, 2017.(Photo: VNA)

