World ASEAN proposes peaceful settlement of East Sea issue Foreign Ministers of ASEAN member nations have agreed to propose relevant parties settle the East Sea issue by peaceful measures on the basis of current laws.

World Philippines records 319 dengue deaths so far Philippines has recorded 319 deaths from dengue fever this year as infections continue to rise during the wet season, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

ASEAN ASEAN, partners foster partnership in civil service affairs Designing an appropriate salary and bonus system to attract talents to the state apparatus was a highlight of the sixth ASEAN+3 (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) senior officials’ meeting (SOM) that was held in Hanoi on August 3 as part of the 21st ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21).