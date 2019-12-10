Vietnam has four new ASEAN Heritage Parks
Four more protected areas in Vietnam have been recognised as ASEAN Heritage Parks, making the country home to the largest number of such parks in the region.
The ASEAN Heritage Park certificates are presented at a ceremony held in Da Lat city on December 10 (Photo: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – Four more protected areas in Vietnam have been recognised as ASEAN Heritage Parks, making the country home to the largest number of such parks in the region.
The newly designated sites are Bidoup – Nui Ba National Park in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong; Vu Quang National Park, which is located between Pu Mat National Park of Nghe An province and Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park of Quang Binh province in the central region; Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park in the southern province of Tay Ninh; and Ngoc Linh Nature Reserve in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.
The certificates were presented at a ceremony held in Lam Dong’s Da Lat city on December 10.
Addressing the event, Director of the Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Van Tai said the ASEAN Heritage Parks programme, carried out since 2003, aims to conserve biodiversity in the areas of regional and international importance, help improve public awareness of the environment, and demonstrate the ASEAN people’s aspiration for nature conservation and sustainable development.
At the 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment last October, the four parks of Vietnam were recognised, raising the ASEAN Heritage Parks in the country to 10 – the largest number in the region, he added.
The other sites in Vietnam are Ba Be, Kon Ka Kinh, Chu Mom Ray, Hoang Lien, U Minh Thuong, and Bai Tu Long national parks./.