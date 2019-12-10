Environment Vietnam ranks sixth in Global Climate Risk Index Vietnam is one of the six countries most vulnerable to climate change, said a report released by Germanwatch – a German environmental organisation.

Environment Vietnam needs solutions for sustainable development of rivers Vietnam's rivers have greatly contributed to socio-economic development, but over-exploitation in recent years has seriously affected this valuable resource, an expert has said.

Environment Action plan hopes to reduce 75 percent of marine plastic waste Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a national action plan on marine plastic waste management by 2030 that aims to reduce 75 percent of plastic debris in the ocean in the next 10 years.

Environment Japanese organisation willing to fund Hanoi river clean-up The Japan Environment and Business Organisation (JEBO) has said it is willing to pay all costs to clean the heavily polluted To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi following a remark by an environment official saying the firm's sewage treatment technology had failed.