Health Additional 15 COVID-19 infections recorded in Hai Duong on February 19 The northern province of Hai Duong – Vietnam’s current largest pandemic epicenter – reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on February 19, raising the country’s tally to 2,362, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Localities urged to prepare scenarios to fight COVID-19 Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has called on localities to identify scenarios to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Second phase of Nano Covax human trials to begin this month The second phase of the human trials of Nano Covax, a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, will begin on February 26, following the first phase that has been proven safe.

Health Now is golden time for Hai Duong to stamp out COVID-19: Deputy Minister Now is the golden time for Hai Duong to stamp out the COVID-19 outbreak, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son during a visit to check COVID-19 response in the northern province on February 18.