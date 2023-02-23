Vietnam impresses visitors at the Sakia Exhibition for Cultural Services in Egypt. (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) - Vietnam is leaving strong impression on visitors at the Sakia Exhibition for Cultural Services, which opened in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on February 22.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt shows many documents, books and photos on culture, history, land and people of Vietnam, especially its outstanding achievements after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal).

Besides books on tourism introducing attractive destinations and unique features of regions, there also are magazines, photos, maps and documents and documentary screenings on Vietnam and the country’s specialities of fried spring rolls and coffee.

The event is party of a series of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Egypt (1963-2023).

The Sakia Exhibition for Cultural Services is held annually and allows countries to exchange cultural activities and boost solidarity and mutual understanding. This year's event attracts the participation of nearly 30 countries worldwide./.

