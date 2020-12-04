Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) hosts a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on December 4.

At the reception, Chien spoke highly of the ambassador’s efforts in promoting the Vietnam-Japan cooperation and friendship, including the field of defence.

He voiced his hope that the Japanese diplomat will continue making major contributions to a more practical and effective defence cooperation of the countries.

The two sides welcomed the results of defence cooperation in the recent past and the implementation of activities in accordance with signed agreements, namely the Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Defence Cooperation and Exchanges signed in October 2011 and the Joint Vision Statement on Defence Cooperation towards the next decade.

They also agreed to immediately carry out defence cooperation activities once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, which are to focus on the exchange of delegations, deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogues, human resources training, and military medical collaboration.

Cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations and overcoming war consequences, and acceleration of completing drafts of defence cooperation documents for prompt signing in the coming time were also touched upon.

For his part, Yamada expressed his sympathies over losses caused by recent flooding in the central region of Vietnam and pledged to exert efforts in further fostering the bilateral defence cooperation./.