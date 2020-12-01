Vietnam, Japan reinforce cooperation in military medicine
Vietnam and Japan sought ways to step up cooperation in military medicine in the time ahead during an online working session on November 30.
At the working session (Photo: qdnd.vn)
The session saw the participation of representatives from the Department of Military Medicine at the General Department of Logistics, Military Hospital 108, and the Vietnam Military Medical University, as well as the Japanese military attache and vice military attache in Vietnam.
Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, head of the Department of Military Medicine, spoke highly of the success posted by Japan and its army in particular in the fight against COVID-19.
The meeting offered an opportunity for the two sides to accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding in military medicine between the two foreign ministries, he said.
Officers looked at the pandemic situation in military units in their respective countries, and shared their experience in this regard.
They agreed to organise more visits and meetings, both online and in-person, in an effort to enhance cooperation and significantly contribute to defence ties between Vietnam and Japan./.