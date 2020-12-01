Health Sustained efforts needed to fight COVID-19 pandemic: Deputy minister Competent authorities must continue supreme efforts to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to worsen in the coming months since many overseas Vietnamese return home to welcome Tet holiday, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen has said.

Health Vietnam sees three new imported cases of COVID-19 The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam now rises to 1,346 after three new imported cases, all Vietnamese, were recorded between 6pm on November 29 and 6pm on November 30.