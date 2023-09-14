At the signing of a cooperation agreement between Sai Gon Telecom & Tech (Saigontel) of Vietnam and Valley Campus Japan (VCJ) during the forum (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam-Japan trade cooperation potential is huge, prompting both sides to tap all opportunities to futher expand and broaden bilateral partnership in this field, heard the Vietnam-Japan investment promotion forum held in Tokyo on September 13.Addressing the event, Co-Chairwoman of the Japan-Mekong Business Cooperation Committee Kakihara Atsuko said that the forum provides a chance for Japanese investors to update Vietnam’s economic, trade and foreign investment attraction situation, as well as information on Vietnamese localities that are calling for Japanese investment.Vietnam is one of the countries with a high economic growth rate in the world and the region, while the potential for cooperation between businesses of the two countries is high, she underlined, expressing her hope that with the foundation of the growing bilateral ties in many fields, investment cooperation between the two countries will be bolstered in the time to come.For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that this year, the two sides have conducted many activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, including those in trade promotion.Vietnam is currently a leading destination for Japanese investors who show strong confidence in Vietnam as well as the country’s business prospect after COVID-19 pandemic.Participants at the event discussed investment and business collaboration opportunities between the two sides. Representatives of Vietnamese localities such as Hung Yen, Soc Trang and Long An answered questions by Japanese firms intending to invest in the localities.Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hung Yen Tran Quoc Van called for Japanese investment in areas of manufacturing-processing, clean and renewable energy, digital government, digital economy and digital society development, infrastructure, smart urban development, modern agriculture, industrial park, logistics, and finance and banking.Meanwhile, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang introduced the locality’s strengths in workforce, transport infrastructure, as well as potential of cooperation with Japanese partners in agriculture, tourism, and renewable energy.At the event, Sai Gon Telecom & Tech (Saigontel) of Vietnam and Valley Campus Japan (VCJ) signed a cooperation agreement on human resources training for high-tech agriculture and information technology sectors./.