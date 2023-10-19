Hanoi (VNA) – A troupe from the Vietnam National Academy of Music is scheduled to stage several high-quality concert performances at the 12th China-ASEAN music festival, which kicked off on October 18 in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



In addition, an academic forum focusing on Vietnamese music will take place as part of the event.



More than 500 musicians from 14 troupes from China and ASEAN member countries are expected to perform 14 concerts during the six-day festival, which is treating audiences to original contemporary music compositions by 90 composers from nearly 20 countries. Many of the works and musical instruments staged display the distinctive characteristics of ASEAN cultures.



The event also features academic activities, including a musical conference and a presentation on the piano.



The festival, sponsored by the Guangxi Arts University, has been held since 2012. Over the past over decade, it has showcased operas, symphonies, and orchestras, as well as ASEAN folk songs and dances./.