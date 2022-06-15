Vietnam joins 32nd International Fire Chiefs’ Association of Asia General Conference
Major General Nguyen Tuan Anh, head of the Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security, has attended the 32nd General Conference of the International Association of Fire Chiefs of Asia (IFCAA) held in the Japanese city of Yokohama.
The event, themed "The future prevention of fires and disaster prevention post-COVID-19", brought together firefighting officials from 13 countries and territories in Asia and Oceania.
Participants at the conference, which ended on June 8, exchanged knowledge and experiences on fire and disaster response and engaged in discussions on building a partnership framework for cooperation among fire prevention and firefighting forces in the region.
On the sidelines of the conference, they observed the international rescue team joint drill and visited Yokohama International Fire and Safety Exhibition, Yokohama Disaster Risk Reduction Learning Centre and Tsurumi Sea Fire Prevention and Fighting Team.
The Vietnamese official had working sessions with various Japanese agencies to explore possibilities of cooperation and exchange experiences in developing policies on fire prevention, firefighting and rescue, as well as building relevant standards, and to discuss measures to promote official development assistance (ODA) projects in the fields of fire prevention and fighting and rescue./.