Vietnam logs 3,591 new COVID-19 cases on August 24
Vietnam reported an additional 3,591 COVID-19 cases on August 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported an additional 3,591 COVID-19 cases on August 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic broke out to 11,392,859.
Also on August 24, 14,132 patients were declared to be free from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,104,180.
Two fatalities were recorded in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh, lifting the country’s death toll to 43,108, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 255.13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.