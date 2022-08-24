Health HCM City: Measures ramped up to boost COVID-19 vaccination among children Texting parents, increasing the number of vaccination venues at schools, and most recently running vaccination vehicles are among the measures applied by Ho Chi Minh City to get more children protected against COVID-19.

Health Vietnamese doctors master urethroplasty techniques Thanks to assistance from US experts, doctors of the Binh Dan Hospital, based in Ho Chi Minh City, have succeeded in mastering urethroplasty techniques and shared experience with their colleagues from other Southeast Asian countries, heard a seminar on August 23.

Health Vietnam documents 3,195 new COVID-19 cases on August 23 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,389,268 with 3,195 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 23, according to the Ministry of Health. ​