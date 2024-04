Vietnam is elected to the UN Women Executive Board for the 2025-2027 term. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Government has maintained its momentum on advancing gender equality, said Caroline T. Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the country’s election to the UN Women Executive Board for the 2025-2027 term.Following is the full text of the interview.How do you evaluate Vietnam's election to the UN Women Executive Board for the 2025 - 2027 term?I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vietnam on its election to the UN Women Executive Board for the term of 2025-2027. This is a significant international recognition of Vietnam's steadfast commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment. It also underscores the strong partnership between Vietnam and UN Women at both national and global levels.Secondly, it is a well-deserved appointment given that Vietnam has made strides in recent years to address gender disparities and advance women's rights across various sectors, including legislation, politics, education, and employment.Vietnam has made efforts to ensure the rights and advancement of women over the past time. Would you please evaluate these efforts?The Government of Vietnam has maintained its momentum on advancing gender equality. Since adopting the SDGs we have seen Vietnam's world ranking on gender equality increasing from 83rd to 72nd out of 146 countries (2023, World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index). Despite the challenges that persist, I can cite four notable improvements since adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals:- Vietnam has continued to strengthen its policy and legal framework on gender equality. For instance, the Law supporting SME growth (2017); Amendments to the Domestic Violence and Protection law (2022); The Labour Code amendment (2019).- Vietnam has increased women’s political participation in the 2021 election, with the proportion of female deputies in the National Assembly increasing to 30% - the highest since 1976, higher than the global average of 25%.- Vietnam has among the highest female labour force participation in the world. It is almost as high as men’s (72% for women compared to 82% for men).Vietnam recently adopted its first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security in January 2024 and has been surpassing the set target of female participation in peacekeeping operations contribution.