What are the UN Women’s recommendations for Vietnam to promote its role as a member of the UN Women Executive Board for the 2025 - 2027 term?The Executive Board offers intergovernmental support and oversees the operational activities of UN Women, in alignment with the overarching policy directives of the General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council, and in adherence to the responsibilities delineated in the UN Charter. Furthermore, it is tasked with ensuring that UN Women remains attuned to the needs and priorities of recipient nations.During the 2025-2027 board term, UN Women will adopt a new global strategy which will seek to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, of which gender equality is central.Given Vietnam’s own track record and history, it will bring a wealth of insights pertinent to the promotion of gender equality from its richly diverse population and a distinctive socio-cultural milieu. For instance, Vietnam has managed to reduce multidimensional poverty and achieve middle income status, yet currently, 10.3% of women globally live in extreme poverty. There are challenges and opportunities within digital and energy transitions and enhancing women’s participation in climate change, politics, global peace and stability. Vietnam can share its own journey and inspire other nations. These contributions are invaluable for informing innovative approaches and partnerships to advance gender equality and women's empowerment./.