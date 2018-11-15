Vietnam marks 20 years of APEC membership

Vietnam became an official member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on November 14, 1998, an important milestone in the implementation of its foreign policy.
VNA
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 16:09:00
Print
Vietnamese PM engaged in various activities in Singapore
Prime Minister arrives in Singapore for 33rd ASEAN Summit
Vietnamese Party, State leader welcomes Cuban President in Hanoi
French Prime Minister visits Dien Bien Phu
Welcome ceremony held in Hanoi for French Prime Minister
Legislators cast confidence votes on October 25
Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong elected as State President
National Assembly convenes 6th session