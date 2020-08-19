At the hand-over ceremony. (Photo: VNA) At the hand-over ceremony. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam News Agency Television Centre (Vnews) and the agency’s bureau in the northern province of Hai Duong on August 19 presented 5,500 face masks and 2,000 sets of protective clothing to the local centre for disease control and health department, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hai Duong city is applying social distancing measures from August 14 to 28 after detecting three COVID-19 cases.

According to the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, the locality has so far confirmed 13 cases positive for the SARS-CoV-2, all were related to a restaurant in Hai Duong city.

The same day, the Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) provided 3.5 billion VND (151,183 USD) for the central city of Da Nang – a hot spot of COVID-19 – to push back the disease.

Of the total, 500 million VND was presented to the city's centre for disease control – which is responsible for conducting medical check-ups at border gates, tracking and monitoring suspected cases, and the rest for the local health sector to purchase medical equipment in service of testing, tracing and monitoring suspected infections./.