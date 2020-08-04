Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
Naval Task Force 126 librates Truong Sa island, April 29, 1975 (Photo: Archives/published by VNA)
During the war against American aggressors, naval force’s vessels with no numbers were renowned for its bravery as they crossed storms and the enemy’s raids to carry weapons, armaments and soldiers to assist the southern front (Photo: Archives/published by VNA)
Vessel No.T181 under Division 7 of Vietnam People’s Navy fights in the water of Quang Binh province, 1965 (Photo: Archives/published by VNA)
Naval team 111 under Naval Region 1 of the Vietnam People’s Army bravely fights the American aggressors, who has attacked the North in air and sea fronts (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam People’s Navy assists Cambodia in the Ta Lon landing campaign to liberate Kampong Som and Ream sea ports during the Cambodian people’s struggle against the genocidal regime of Pol Pot, January, 1979 (Photo: VNA)
Six 636 Kilo-class submarines are put into used under the management of Submarine Brigade No.189 (Photo: VNA)
Frigates coded HQ-011 Dinh Tien Hoang and HQ-012 Ly Thai To (two of four Gepard-class surface combatants of Vietnam People’s Navy) and Tarantul-class corvette coded HQ-376 are to enhance Vietnam’s defense capacity over its sea and islands (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers of Gunboat coded HQ-53 under management of Brigade 170 in a drill on air-to-air combat (Photo: VNA)
Tarantul-class corvette coded HQ-376 is equipped with strong armaments (Photo: VNA)
Corvette coded HQ-378 under the management of Brigade 167 (Naval Region 2) in a live fire exercise on sea (Photo: Archives/published by VNA)
Naval soldiers on An Bang island, Truong Sa archipelago all stay alert to safeguard on Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers on Truong Sa island go on a patrol (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong presents Gold-Star order (second time) to the Vietnam People’s Navy, May 7, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
President Truong Tan Sang awards a medal recognising the force’s heroic contributions to Vietnam in Cam Ranh, Khanh Hoa province, May 2, 2015 (Photo: VNA)