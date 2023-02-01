This is an important basis for affirming the capacity of Vietnam’s seaports and creates a premise for shipping lines to use the country’s seaports as important links in global shipping chains.

Vietnam’s seaport infrastructure has been increasingly developed in recent times, contributing to improving service quality and competitiveness.

The country enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.6 billion USD in the opening month of 2023, according to the General Statistics Office.

The US remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese goods in January, with revenue of some 7.6 billion USD, while China was the biggest exporter to Vietnam, with 8.1 billion USD.

In 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade sets a target of a 6% rise in goods export revenue, with trade surplus maintained./.

