Players of Vietnam and Timor Leste in action during the match (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reached the final of the AFF U23 Championship after a victory from the spot over Timor Leste on February 24.

The squad had only 13 players for the semi-final, the minimum for a team to go for a match under the rules of the championship held in Cambodia. Earlier, reinforcements had to be sent from Vietnam as many members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Both teams were held to a goalless draw during official and extra times.

Vietnamese goalkeeper Dang Tuan Hung denies a penalty of Timor Leste player (Photo: VNA)

Five Vietnamese players scored while a Timor Leste youngster failed in the intense shootout, giving them a 5-3 win.

Vietnam will face Thailand in the final on February 26, whereas Timor Leste are to play Laos in the third-place playoff on the same day./.