Vietnam records 16th coronavirus infection case
A 50-year-old man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry.
Doctors responsible for quarantining infected people (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A 50-year-old man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry.
This has brought the total number of cases contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Vietnam to 16, including 11 from Vinh Phuc.
The man residing in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, is the father of an infected patient who was one of the eight Vietnamese workers coming back home from China’s Wuhan city.
Earlier after his two daughters and wife had tested positive for the virus, the man was included in the list of the close-contact people and quarantined for daily health monitoring.
During the process of monitoring, he had no symptoms of fever, coughing or breathing difficulties.
However, on February 11, he reported to be slightly tired. Local health workers took his blood sample for testing and the result was positive for the virus.
At present, he is quarantined at a polyclinic in Binh Xuyen and in a stable condition.
Seven COVID-19 cases have been cured in Vietnam./.