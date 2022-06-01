Vietnam reports 1,047 new COVID-19 cases on June 1
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed 1,047 new infections of COVID-19 on June 1, an increase of 37 compared to the previous day.
So far the country has had a total of 10,720,426 COVID-19 patients, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories worldwide.
The new cases were reported in 40 out of 63 provinces and cities across the country. Of them, 871 infections were detected in the community.
The capital city of Hanoi again led the country with 245 new transmissions.
It was followed by northern Yen Bai and Vinh Phuc provinces, with 67 and 61 cases, respectively.
The country today declared 9,542 patients recovered from the disease. A total of 9,471,840 people have been given the all-clear to date.
More than 221.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, including more than 4.4 million to children between 5 and under 12 years old./.