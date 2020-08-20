Vietnam reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, total count exceeds 1,000
At the entrance of Hospital E on the first day it was put under lockdown. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 14 new COVID-19 infections on August 20 evening, including 12 in central Da Nang city and nearby Quang Nam province, and two imported cases.
Among the new cases, 11 were recorded in Da Nang, including a medical worker, a patient at Da Nang Hospital and six caregivers of people who received treatment at Da Nang Hospital and Da Nang Oncology Hospital, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The two imported cases are a 33-year-old Filipino expert flying in from the Republic of Korea and a 27-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Equatorial Guinea. Both were quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam.
The new cases raised the national count to 1,007, including 525 cases linked to Da Nang since the new coronovirus outbreak was detected in the city on July 25.
On the same day, 10 more COVID-19 patients, nine in Da Nang and one in Quang Nam province, were given all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 543. Across the country, 44 cases have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 39 twice and 28 three times.
As many as 83,644 people having close contact with confirmed cases or arriving from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine at present./.