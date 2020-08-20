Health Four more local infections of COVID-19 confirmed on August 19 evening Vietnam reported four new locally infected cases of the coronavirus on August 19 evening, raising the total to 993, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Seven COVID-19 patients discharged Seven COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear and released from hospitals in central Thua Thien-Hue province and nearby Da Nang city on August 19 after testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 between three and eight times.

Health Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to intensify medical cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 18 with Cuban experts to boost medical cooperation between the two countries.