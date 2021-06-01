Vietnam reports 50 new domestic COVID-19 cases
Fifty domestic infections of COVID-19 were added to the national tally over the last six hours to 12:00pm on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Fifty domestic infections of COVID-19 were added to the national tally over the last six hours to 12:00pm on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, Bac Giang accounted for the majority with 32, followed by Bac Ninh (9), Lang Son (8) and Long An (1).
So far, Vietnam has confirmed a total of 7,482 COVID-19 cases, including 5,976 domestic and 1,506 imported, with the number of infections reported since April 27 when the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country amounting to 4,406.
Among active patients, 161 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 91 twice, and 47 thrice. The death toll remained at 47 and the number of recoveries totalled 3,043.
People nationwide are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Those having suspected symptoms, for examples, fever, cough and shortness of breath, are urged to call the ministry’s hotline 1900 9095 for assistance and support./.