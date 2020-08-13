Vietnam reports three more COVID-19 cases on August 13 morning
Three new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Vietnam on August 13 morning, lifting the national tally to 883, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Hanoi (VNA) - Three new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Vietnam on August 13 morning, lifting the national tally to 883, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients, aged from 40 to 83, include one returning from Saudi Arabia, and two linked to the Da Nang Hospital hotspot.
These brought the number of cases connected to the outbreak in Da Nang to 421.
Among the patients confirmed in the country, 322 were imported cases and quarantined upon arrival.
The Steering Committee’s Treatment Sub-committee said that 409 patients or 46.3 percent of the total have fully recovered so far.
Among the remaining active patients, 35 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at least once, and 51 others at least twice.
A total of 133,340 people who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,361 at hospitals, 25,043 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 102,936 at home./.