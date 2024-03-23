Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – As repeatedly affirmed, Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) in accordance with international law, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its territorial waters established in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The statement was made by spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 23 in reply to reporters’ query regarding Vietnam's stance on the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Wang Wenbin on March 14 and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs' March 17 declaration on the East Sea issue.

Regarding claims in the East Sea that are contrary to international law and violate Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa as well as Vietnam's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its territorial waters established in accordance with the 1982 UNCLOS, Vietnam's stance is always clear and consistent, and has been repeatedly asserted.



"Vietnam resolutely opposes and rejects all of these claims," Hang said.

Vietnam wants relevant countries to truly respect and comply with the provisions of UNCLOS 1982, and together contribute to maintaining peace and stability, and seeking long-term, fundamental solutions in the East Sea, she added./.