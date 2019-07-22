Chairwoman of the VWU Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha speaks at the event (Source: nhandan)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) held the Vietnam – Russia Women’s Forum themed “Joining hands to promote sustainable development” in Hanoi on July 22.



The event marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on fundamental principles of Vietnam – Russia friendship and the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the VWU Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha recalled that during wartime, Russia helped Vietnamese women expand ties with their foreign fellows via the world women’s movement and raise voice to support Vietnam at forums such as the Women’s International Democratic Federation.



Ha said Vietnam wants to learn from Russia’s experience in maternal and child care programmes and via diverse activities at central and local levels.



Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), expressed her belief that people-to-people and cultural exchange will help further deepen bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.



Director of the International Fund – The Way for Peace Irina Umnova said the event affords the two countries’ women a chance to promote gender equality in education as well as foster peace and friendship.



She lauded the VWU’s role in women’s movement and promoting women’s advancement in diverse areas, contributing to national development.



Participants discussed the role of today’s women in cultural development and gender equality in education, people-to-people diplomacy and culture in fostering peace and friendship, women’s perspectives on translated literary works, new social challenges, among others.-VNA