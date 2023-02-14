Society Vietnamese labourers to have plenty of overseas working opportunities in 2023 Vietnamese workers are poised to benefit from a surge in overseas job opportunities in 2023, with countries in Asia and Europe set to recruit thousands of employees, many of whom will receive monthly salaries in the tens of thousands of dong.

Society More expressways to be built in central region by 2025 The Ministry of Transport has set a target of completing and putting into operation the eastern North-South expressway by 2025, bringing the total length of highways in the north central-central coastal region from 193km to 1,390 km, said Transport Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Society High Command to boost anti-IUU fishing communications on southwestern sea In 2023, the Coast Guard Region 4 High Command will step up communications among fishermen in efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.