National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023, themed “Reinforcing internal capacity, generating drivers for growth and sustainable development”, wrapped up in Hanoi on September 19.



The one-day forum featured one opening and two thematic sessions, and one plenary session - high-level dialogue.



In his closing speech, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said in terms of internal capacity and motivations of the economy, delegates opined that it is essential to develop the production sectors of the economy, including agriculture, industry and services; speed up the disbursement of public investment, stimulate consumption demand, develop the domestic market and improve labor productivity.



He said they called for synchronous measures to tackle difficulties, restructure various markets, develop and tightly regulate currency, stock, insurance, corporate bond and real estate markets.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)



It is also essential to promote goods distribution via digital platforms and e-commerce, and stimulate domestic tourism demand as well.



According to experts, if 95% of the public investment plan for 2023 is disbursed, additional 2 percentage points to the GDP growth in 2023 will be added, he said.



Hue said the World Bank suggested that prioritising the training of exceptional talents and emerging skills should be a top policy of Vietnam in this new development stage.



He stressed that the fundamental salary reform in 2024 would serve as a catalyst for the labour market and contribute to stimulating domestic consumption.



At the same time, he proposed restructuring the economy towards increasing the proportion of high value-added sectors and those using modern technology and highly skilled workforce. The strengths of the domestic economy, including tropical agriculture, advantages of the marine economy, tourism, and urban economic development linked to the urbanisation process.

In a round-table discussion (VNA)



Regarding creating new growth drivers for the economy, delegates put forward numerous policy suggestions, with a focus on five main drivers, including promoting regional linkages and growth of leading sectors of the economy, developing private sector and domestic businesses, promoting the digital economy and green economy, improving and enhancing the quality of economic institutions and Vietnam's position in the global value chain, and enhancing the self-reliance and self-sufficiency of the economy.



The top legislator affirmed that valuable and useful information, along with the clear and specific solutions and recommendations at the event, will be important reference for the NA, the Government, ministries, sectors, and relevant agencies to study during the policymaking and State management process./.