Vietnam students win most golds at IMSO 2019
Vietnamese students won 15 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals at the 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) 2019.
The award ceremony of the 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad on November 30 (Photo: VNA)
With this result, the Vietnamese delegation ranked first at the contest, followed by Thailand with 10 golds and Singapore with six.
The IMSO 2019 was held from November 27-30 in Hanoi. It is a competition for students under 13.
The organizing board awarded a total of 127 medals in maths and 106 in science.
Vietnam has 36 students attending the competition and all of them won medals. It is a significant achievement compared with the IMSO 2018, in which Vietnam brought home eight gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals.
Head of Hanoi education department Chu Xuan Dung said that the competition was an occasion for students to share and enrich their knowledge in maths and science./.