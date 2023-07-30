Vietnam targeting 5 night tourism products and services
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a project to promote the advantages of night products and services to help bolster the brand name to attract more visitors to the country, increase their spending, and extend their stay.
VNA
