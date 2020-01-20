Politics Congratulations to Japanese Communist Party on 28th congress The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam has offered congratulations to the Japanese Communist Party on the latter’s 28th congress.

Politics Deputy PM holds talks with Swiss Vice President Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh held talks with Vice President and head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland Guy Parmelin in Geneva on January 20.

Politics Congratulations to Maltese Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 20 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela.

Politics Programme highlights outcomes of VN’s participation in UN peacekeeping An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on January 20 to share the outstanding outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations over the last five years.