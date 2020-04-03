Business Effects of COVID-19 ripple through fisheries sector The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt in Vietnam’s fisheries sector, with export value falling 30 percent year-on-year in March.

Business Wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19 The wood industry is facing a ‘disaster’ with many businesses left without orders from now until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VTFPA).

Business Kien Giang’s Q1 exports up 32 percent Export revenues in the southern province of Kien Giang hit 153 million USD in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year surge of 32 percent despite the complexities created by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the province’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Banks to offer credit packages for customers affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) and the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) will provide credit packages worth 60 trillion VND (2.5 million USD) and 100 trillion VND respectively to support customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.