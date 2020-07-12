Business Water sector draws investment The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Business Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Business Tea businesses need restructuring to add value The Government should build corporations with financial resources to help the domestic tea industry add value, branding and sales, said Chairman of Vietnam Tea Association Nguyen Huu Tai.

Business Vietnam needs to be cautious in second half of 2020: CIEM The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) said with good results in preventing the pandemic and the chance for economic recovery, Vietnam still needs to be cautious in the second half of the year.