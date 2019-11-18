Vietnam treasures extensive strategic partnership with Japan
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Party and State of Vietnam attach importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Japan, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has told Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.
During their meeting in Hanoi on November 18, both sides agreed to continue boosting cooperation in trade, investment and human resources development while promoting experience sharing and technology transfer in agricultural in the coming time.
Tsutomu said about 1,000 delegates who are parliament and government officials and representatives of enterprises from Japan led by Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Nikai Toshihiro will visit Vietnam in January next year. They will meet with Vietnamese Government and National Assembly agencies and the Vietnamese business community in Da Nang.
This is a chance for both sides to tighten relations between the two countries, he affirmed.
He expressed his wish that the Vietnamese Government will create conditions to promote the Vietnam-Japan University construction project, thus contributing to enhancing bilateral cooperation in education and training.
Deputy PM Hue highly appreciated the role of Tsutomu in cooperating and developing trade and investment between the two countries over the past years.
Welcoming the upcoming visit of Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, Hue said the Prime Minister has assigned the Foreign Ministry and concerned localities to make preparations for the visit.
On the proposal to build Vietnam-Japan University, he said the Vietnamese Government wants that the project will become a symbol in the Vietnam-Japan ties in general and in education and training cooperation in particular.
Hue said he will ask Vietnam National University, Hanoi to complete a report on building the project using Japan’s ODA and a special finance mechanism of the education establishment to submit it to the Government for consideration./.