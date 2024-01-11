Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang has conveyed Vietnam's regret and urged the US not to include Vietnam in the Special Watch List for religious freedom.

She made the statement in response to questions from reporters regarding reaction to the US decision to put Vietnam on the list, during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on January 11.

Hang added that Vietnam calls for objective evaluations based on accurate and comprehensive information concerning the situation of religious and belief freedom in the country.

"Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring human rights and citizen right to freedom of religion and belief, as clearly outlined in the 2013 Constitution and Vietnam's legal system, as well as in practical implementation," the spokesperson stressed.

Vietnam's efforts and achievements in protecting human rights, including the right to freedom of religion and belief, have been recognised by the international community over the past years, she said.

Vietnam is ready to discuss issues of shared concern with the US in an open, straightforward and mutual respect spirit, contributing to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development between the two countries, Hang added./.