Business HortEx Vietnam 2024 draws nearly 200 agricultural brands HortEx Vietnam 2024, the sixth international exhibition and conference for horticultural and floricultural production and processing technology in Vietnam, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13.

Business Kien Giang takes action in IUU fishing combat The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will take drastic measures from now until the end of April to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in anticipation of the fifth working round with the inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC) in May.

Business Vietnam, Chinese province to tighten economic, trade links With their market sizes and complementary strengths, Vietnam and Shandong province of China still have a lot of room to enhance economic and trade cooperation, an official of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said on March 13.

Business Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2024 exhibition kicks off in HCM City The 11th international exhibition on plastics and rubber technology, materials and machinery opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13, with the participation of more than 60 booths showcasing products in the plastics-rubber industry from 12 countries and territories, including the UK, Germany, China, Singapore and Vietnam, among others.